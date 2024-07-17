Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 MLB draft is now complete, so it's time to take a deeper look at how all 30 MLB teams fared over the past three days.

Starting with the Cleveland Guardians' decision to take Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 pick, it was a college-heavy first round, but the depth of the prep pitching class started to show itself from there. There were many intriguing selections that caught my eye, even as the draft wrapped up Tuesday evening.

Here's my overview of every franchise's 2024 draft haul, identifying the best value pick, slotting the top new player in each system's rankings and picking a sleeper to watch. I'll also leave you with one prevailing thought on every team's full class.