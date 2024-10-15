Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- A day after starting Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the Cleveland Guardians, Alex Cobb's season is over because of an acute left low back strain, the team announced Tuesday.

The Guardians replaced the right-hander on their roster with Ben Lively, another right-handed starter, making Cobb ineligible to be on the team's World Series roster should they advance.

Lively led the Guardians in wins during the regular season, going 13-10 with a 3.81 ERA in 29 starts.

The move required approval from Major League Baseball because only injured players are allowed to be removed from the roster.

Cobb, 37, departed Monday's 6-2 loss to the New York Yankees after just 2⅔ innings.

"It's been a challenging year. Timing of this one coming in the postseason makes it extra difficult," Cobb said. "It's a moment I've been waiting for my whole career and to not be able to contribute -- to put the team in a hole yesterday was challenging."

Manager Stephen Vogt said Cobb's left hip tightened up and he was dealing with back spasms.

"This type of injury would be a full blown IL stint," Vogt said before Cleveland dropped to 0-2 in the best-of-seven series Wednesday with a 6-3 loss. "And with the timing of the year, the chances of him pitching again were very, very, very slim."

Lively and left-hander Gavin Williams are candidates to start Game 3 on Thursday in Cleveland.

"We don't know what we're going to have," Vogt said. "Alex was going to start Game 5. Now we have to figure out today knowing that we have six more games to cover."

The transaction concludes a turbulent season for Cobb, who made only five starts for Cleveland this season after being acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline -- three during the regular season and two in the playoffs.

The 2023 All-Star didn't make his season debut until Aug. 9 after undergoing hip surgery last October. He landed on the injured list again two more times before the end of the regular season because of a fractured fingernail on his right hand and a blister on his right middle finger.

Cobb went 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA in his two postseason appearances for the Guardians.

Lively, 32, didn't make the Guardians' ALDS roster and hasn't pitched since the next-to-last day of the regular season on Sept. 28. He has never pitched in the postseason.

"I'm just staying on the same workout program as I was when I was starting: workout day, heavy bullpen day mixed in between and just try to stay built up," Lively said.

Lively has faced the Yankees once, on May 19 last year for Cincinnati, when he gave up a first-inning home run to Aaron Judge and issued a sixth-inning walk to Judge, who scored on Anthony Rizzo's homer off reliever Ian Gibaut in a 6-2 New York win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.