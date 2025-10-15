Open Extended Reactions

Alex Bregman plans to opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.

The move, first reported by the New York Post, was expected and doesn't rule out the veteran third baseman returning to Boston, but for now, he'll be part of a free agent class for a second straight offseason.

Last offseason, the 31-year-old didn't find a home until the start of spring training, when he agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox in mid-February that included opt-outs after 2025 and '26.

He got off to a fast start in Boston, hitting .299 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs before suffering a quad injury that sidelined him from May 24 to July 11. He finished the season with a .273 average, 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. Off the field, he was praised for his veteran leadership on a young Red Sox team that lost in three games to the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series.

After the team's postseason exit, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow declined to say whether contract discussions were already ongoing with Bregman's agent, Scott Boras.

"Obviously, Alex has the right as structured in his contract to opt out, and he's going to do what's best for his family," Breslow said Oct. 6. "At the same time, I will not miss an opportunity to talk about his contributions on the field, in the clubhouse, to the coaching staff, to the front office. Every conversation we've had I think I've learned something about how his impact and influence have rubbed off on his teammates."

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story also has an opt-out in his deal after inking a six-year, $140 million contract with the team in March 2022. If Story exercises his player option, the Red Sox will have the right to exercise the club option then and make the deal worth $160 million over seven seasons.