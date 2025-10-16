Buster Olney joins “SportsCenter” to discuss the biggest questions for the Yankees heading into their offseason. (0:57)

Anthony Volpe recently had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, according to multiple reports, jeopardizing his availability for the start of the 2026 season and further complicating the New York Yankees' plan at shortstop.

Volpe underwent the surgery Tuesday -- less than a week after the end of his disappointing 2025 season -- and was operated on by Yankees team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad, according to reports.

The New York Post first reported Volpe's surgery Wednesday. The Yankees are expected to officially confirm the reports when general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone hold their end-of-season news conference Thursday.

Volpe initially injured his shoulder in early May and was hampered by the injury throughout the season.

The former top prospect had two cortisone shots -- one in July, and another in September -- but Cashman indicated last month that the Yankees thought Volpe might avoid surgery.

Recovery timelines for labrum operations often vary, but the minimum time required to heal from the surgery is typically four months. Cashman and Boone are expected to discuss Volpe's situation Thursday, but a lengthy recovery likely will force the Yankees to search for alternatives at shortstop.

Volpe's future with the Yankees already was uncertain after he struggled throughout the season. The former Gold Glove winner committed 19 errors -- tied for the third-most in the majors -- and batted just .212 with a .663 OPS. He went 5-for-26 in New York's seven postseason games, striking out 16 times.

Jose Caballero filled in for Volpe at shortstop over the final two months of the season, and the Yankees also could use Oswaldo Cabrera at the position.

Shortstop George Lombard Jr. is New York's top minor league prospect, but the 20-year-old batted just .215 in 108 games at Double-A Somerset this season and is considered a long shot to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster in 2026.