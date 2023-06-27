ARLINGTON, Texas -- Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd departed with an apparent injury after throwing only 15 pitches against the Texas Rangers on Monday night, and reliever Will Vest then left after getting hurt an inning later.

There was no immediate word on what the injuries were for either pitcher.

Boyd left the mound with a trainer after several minutes consulting with him before manager A.J. Hinch took the ball away from the left-hander, who at one point in the conversation pointed at his arm.

Marcus Semien hit a leadoff homer for the Rangers before Boyd struck out Corey Seager and Josh Jung. Boyd then had a 2-0 count on Adolis Garcia. He got checked on after throwing a pitch over the head of catcher Jake Rogers.

Vest replaced Boyd and struck out Garcia on three pitches to end the first inning. After giving up a leadoff double in the second and striking out two batters, Vest hopped awkwardly after his follow-through on a 1-1 pitch to Ezequiel Duran.

The trainer and Hinch again went out to the mound and Vest was visibly uncomfortable when he tried to stretch out and throw a warmup pitch.

Mason Englert took over for Vest and struck out Duran to end the inning.

Detroit currently has nine pitchers on the injured list.