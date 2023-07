The New York Mets acquired right-handers Trevor Gott and Chris Flexen in exchange for lefty Zach Muckenhirn on Monday.

Flexen, who is owed $3.9 million of his $8 million salary for this season, was designated for assignment by the Mets.

The Mets' bullpen ranks 21st in the majors with a 4.26 ERA, one of many culprits for a woeful season. New York is 38-46 despite a projected $360 million payroll, the highest in the sport's history.

Flexen had been designated for assignment by the Mariners last week, and Muckenhirn was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday night.

Gott, 30, is 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season. He was in his first season in Seattle after stints with four other teams. He's 16-13 with a 4.70 ERA in 221 career relief appearances. He's signed for $1.2 million and can become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Flexen, 29, is 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA in 17 appearances (four starts). He returns to the Mets, who selected him in the 14th round of the 2012 draft. He went 3-11 with an 8.07 ERA in three seasons with the Mets (2017-19), then spent the 2020 season in the Korean Baseball Organization.

Muckenhirn, 28, appeared in just three games for the Mets, posting a 6.00 ERA. He made his major league debut on May 3.

Elieser Hernandez took Muckenhirn's spot on the 40-man roster after getting reinstated from the 60-day injured list. He was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets also moved right-hander Edwin Uceta to the 60-day injured list on Monday.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.