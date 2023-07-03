Pete Alonso joins "Sunday Night Baseball" to announce that he'll be participating in the 2023 Home Run Derby. (0:22)

NEW YORK -- Mets slugger Pete Alonso will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle, looking to win the event for the third time.

Alonso was selected to his third All-Star team Sunday, and New York's lone representative on the National League squad will take part in the derby for the fourth time. He joins a field so far that also includes Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez.

"Count me in," Alonso said Sunday night on the ESPN telecast of the Mets' game against the San Francisco Giants.

Alonso won the competition in 2019 and 2021. Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) are the only other back-to-back champions in the history of the event, which began in 1985.

The 2020 edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his rookie season, Alonso edged Guerrero 23-22 in the final round with just seconds to spare to claim a $1 million prize.

Two years later, Alonso hit 74 homers at Coors Field in Colorado and won the derby by edging Trey Mancini in the finals.

Last year at Dodger Stadium, Alonso topped Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first round before losing 31-23 to Rodríguez in the semifinals.

Alonso began Sunday hitting .217 with 24 homers and 55 RBIs in 75 games this season.