Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson left in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers because of a left heel contusion.

He went 0-for-3 in the game.

Cubs manager David Ross said postgame that Swanson won't be in the lineup on Thursday against Milwaukee. He said Swanson will be reevaluated in the morning to see if he'll be available off the bench for the finale of the four-game series.

Swanson, who signed a seven-year, $177 million deal with Chicago in the offseason, was named an All-Star reserve for next week's game. He's batting .258 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 83 games.