Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s first at-bat after winning the Derby is a home run to put the Blue Jays on top. (0:33)

Vladdy picks up where he left off at Derby in first at-bat (0:33)

TORONTO -- The Home Run Derby continued for Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Guerrero became the first Derby champion to go deep in his first plate appearance after the All-Star break as Toronto opened the second half of the season with its sixth win in seven games.

Brandon Belt drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, Matt Chapman had three hits and an RBI and Whit Merrifield drove in two runs as the Blue Jays won 7-2 to move to 17-7 against NL opponents.

Guerrero won the All-Star Home Run Derby in Seattle on Monday night, matching Vladimir Guerrero Sr.'s 2007 title to become the first father-son duo to accomplish the feat.

On Friday night, the younger Guerrero led off the second inning with a 426-foot drive off Arizona starter Ryne Nelson for his 14th home run.

He's the fifth Derby winner to homer in his first game back, joining Prince Fielder (2009), Ryan Howard (2006), Ken Griffey Jr. (1998) and Tino Martinez (1997).

Guerrero is also the first Blue Jays player to win a Home Run Derby crown.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.