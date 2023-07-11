Sports world reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Home Run Derby victory

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. prevails vs. Julio Rodriguez to advance to the final round of the Home Run Derby. (0:27)

The MLB's annual Home Run Derby was held in Seattle on Monday night, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being crowned champion.

He and his father, All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero, became the first father-son pairing to each own Derby champion honors. The sports world took to social media to share reactions:

Julio Rodriguez steals the show in Round 1

... and stars from across leagues gave him props

Julio Rodriguez is ridiculous — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 11, 2023

That was wild!!! @JRODshow44 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 11, 2023

Marshawn Lynch 🤝 Julio Rodríguez pic.twitter.com/r9QQMMrZWY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2023

Randy Arozarena advances to the final and hits his signature celebration

How can you not love this guy? pic.twitter.com/pj2y184vkT — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 11, 2023

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes down Rodriguez in the other semifinal

Manager John Schneider is getting absolutely shelled right now pic.twitter.com/w0X6RvQFuY — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 11, 2023

One swing for a spot in the finals.



Take it away, Vladdy. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/6RK7MRoqLj — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023

Guerrero triumphs in a dramatic final, much to the excitement of his father

OMG !! — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 11, 2023

PROUD and LOVE FOR MY SON



Congratulation Vlad Jr! ♥️ — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 11, 2023