New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left rotator cuff strain and will not throw for three to four weeks, he told reporters Friday.

Cortes told reporters that he experience soreness after last Saturday's start but he doesn't currently anticipate having surgery.

"It's definitely tough," Cortes told reporters, according to MLB.com. "If we're going to make a run at it, we need everyone healthy, not only myself but [Carlos] Rodon and all the other pitchers."

The move is retroactive to Aug. 8.

Cortes had just returned to the rotation last after two months on the injured list with the same injury. He only went four innings in his return last Saturday, giving up a run while striking out eight against the Astros.

Cortes is 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA and 67 strikeouts this season.

In a related roster move, the Yankees recalled right-handers Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rodon was placed on the injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. He has made only six starts for the Yankees after signing a six-year, $162 million deal in the offseason.