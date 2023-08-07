The New York Yankees have placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Monday.

Rodon, 30, had an MRI after leaving Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Houston Astros in the third inning. He looked awkward finishing his delivery on his final two pitches to Astros right fielder Chas McCormick before manager Aaron Boone and the training staff came out to see him and he was subsequently pulled from the game.

"I felt it grab," Rodon said after the game. "It felt like a cramp, then it did it again. After that it felt fine, so it was more of a precautionary type thing."

Rodon missed the first three months of the season with a left forearm strain and has struggled since returning. He saw his ERA rise to 7.33 after giving up home runs to Jake Meyers and Yordan Alvarez on Sunday.

Rodon is in the first year of a six-year, $162 million deal he signed last winter but has made only six starts for New York.

The Yankees also reinstated right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga from the 60-day IL. He hasn't pitched since April 5 due to inflammation in his right elbow.

In other moves Monday, left-hander Nick Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and right-hander Deivi Garcia was designated for assignment.

