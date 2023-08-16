Giancarlo Stanton smashes a three-run home run off of Shane McClanahan to push the Yankees ahead of the Rays. (0:22)

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan will have Tommy John surgery on Monday, manager Kevin Cash said, and is likely to miss the 2024 season.

The Rays left-handed ace was declared out for the remainder of this season when he was moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Saturday.

McClanahan left an Aug. 2 loss to the New York Yankees after four innings because the outside of his forearm tightened up while he was warming up.

McClanahan (11-2) went 0-1 in six starts since his last win on June 16, leaving starts on June 22 and 30 because of mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL on July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against Texas before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts.