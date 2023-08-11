ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow had his scheduled start Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians pushed back to Monday as the 6-foot-8 right-hander continues to come back from back spasms that cost him a start a week ago.

Glasnow played catch, including long toss, for 11 minutes and then had a 14-pitch bullpen session Friday He was scratched from a start last weekend because of the spasms and was shut down until Wednesday after getting an injection.

"He looked good," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "He could go tomorrow, but trying to be wise here. He should be full-go on Monday."

The AL wild-card-leading Rays open a West Coast trip Monday night at the San Francisco Giants.

"Just needed a little bit of time," Glasnow said. "I'm really encouraged by today, just going out and feeling normal. Not really knowing how I'd be on the mound, and it felt fine."

Tampa Bay's rotation has been hit hard by injuries.

Ace Shane McClanahan will probably miss the rest of the season with a left arm injury. He is scheduled to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister on Monday at which point options including Tommy John surgery will be explored.

Also out for the year are Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John), Drew Rasmussen (elbow ligament internal brace surgery) and Shane Baz (Tommy John). Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation) has been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham but could be considered to rejoin the team this weekend.