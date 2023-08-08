Tampa Bay Rays ace left-hander Shane McClanahan is "highly unlikely" to pitch again this season, according to manager Kevin Cash.

McClanahan will consult another specialist on his injured left forearm before making a final decision on his status, but Cash noted that "everything is on the table" and that the hard-throwing All-Star could undergo surgery.

Cash told reporters that McClanahan is scheduled to see orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister for a second opinion on his forearm/elbow area. McClanahan already has met with Los Angeles-area surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

McClanahan, 26, is 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA this season. He was placed on the 15-day injured list last week after struggling in a loss to the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs in four innings.