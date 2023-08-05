Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-handed pitcher Shane McClanahan is flying to Los Angeles and will be meeting with specialists to determine next steps with his left forearm tightness.

McClanahan, who was put on the 15-day injured list Thursday, met with the team's doctor in Florida before making the decision to travel to meet with specialist Dr. Neal Elattrache on Monday.

"It definitely sucks," Rays starter Tyler Glasnow told the Tampa Bay Times. "Hopefully he can come back this year, but I don't really know what the deal is with all that."

McClanahan (11-2) is 0-1 in six starts since his last win June 16, leaving starts June 22 and June 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL on July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against the Texas Rangers before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts, respectively.

He left Wednesday's start against the New York Yankees after a five-run fourth inning, partly because the outside of his forearm tightened up while he was warming up for the inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.