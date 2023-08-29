TORONTO -- All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday because of a strained right quadriceps.

Toronto made the move retroactive to Monday and selected the contract of infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A Buffalo.

Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .314 batting average and 152 hits. His 18 home runs are second on Toronto, two shy of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bichette didn't play for the Blue Jays between July 31 and Aug. 19 because of right knee patellar tendinitis.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman went on the 10-day IL on Monday with a right middle finger sprain.