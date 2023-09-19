CINCINNATI -- Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa likely will be sidelined until at least Friday because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Correa was not in the lineup Tuesday night, a day after he left a game against the Cincinnati Reds after one inning. Correa made a sudden stop after catching TJ Friedl's popup in short left field.

"He came in and it was still sore," interim manager and bench coach Jayce Tingler said. "They're checking it out with the trainer and doing some testing and getting some further evaluations."

The checkup included an MRI.

Tingler said it was too early to plan for the return of the two-time All-Star, who has been bothered by the injury since May. The Twins have an off day Thursday.

"Usually, it's a couple of days and he's back in," Tingler said. "It's truly day to day. We'll see where we're at on Friday."

Correa, who turns 29 on Friday, leads Minnesota with 135 games and is hitting .230.

The Twins' infield took another hit Tuesday night when rookie third baseman Royce Lewis left with a tight left hamstring. He is considered day-to-day.

Lewis originally suffered the injury while beating out a grounder early in the game, Tingler said. He appeared to pull up a bit later while running out a double-play ball, but he stayed in the game until aggravating the injury with an awkward swing in the eighth.

"We'll see how he responds," Tingler said. "He didn't say much about it."

Lewis went 1-for-3 in Minnesota's 7-0 win. He is hitting .309 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs and has set the Twins' single-season record with four grand slams. He also has tied the major league record for most grand slams by a rookie.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.