MINNEAPOLIS -- Royce Lewis homered in each of his first two postseason at-bats, and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 3-1 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday afternoon.

The victory snapped a record 18-game playoff losing streak for Minnesota. It was the franchise's first win in the postseason since Oct. 5, 2004, against the New York Yankees.

"It means a lot, and it means a lot that the fans encouraged us," Lewis told ESPN during his on-field interview. "They had that energy for us. They brought it, and we brought it for them."

The teams will meet again Wednesday afternoon in Game 2 of the best-of-3 series (4:30 p.m., ESPN).