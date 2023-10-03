It. Is. On. Eight teams are in action today as the 2023 MLB playoffs begin with the best-of-three wild-card round.
The Game 1 action starts in the American League, with the Texas Rangers visiting the Tampa Bay Rays (3 p.m. ET on ABC), followed by the Toronto Blue Jays at the Minnesota Twins (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). The National League takes center stage later this evening, with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Milwaukee Brewers (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2) and Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).
We've got your covered, with lineups, live updates and analysis as the games are played, followed by our takeaways after each final pitch.
Today's matchups
* All times Eastern
Texas Rangers (Jordan Montgomery, 10-11, 3.20) at Tampa Bay Rays (Tyler Glasnow, 10-7, 3.53), 3 p.m. on ABC
Starting lineups:
Rangers
Marcus Semien (R) 2B
Corey Seager (L) SS
Robbie Grossman (S) DH
Adolis Garcia (R) RF
Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
Jonah Heim (S) C
Leody Taveras (S) CF
Josh Jung (R) 3B
Evan Carter (L) LF
Rays
Yandy Diaz (R) 1B
Randy Arozarena (R) LF
Harold Ramirez (R) DH
Isaac Paredes (R) 3B
Curtis Mead (R) 2B
Manuel Margot (R) RF
Taylor Walls (S) SS
Jose Siri (R) CF
Rene Pinto (R) C
Toronto Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman, 12-9, 3.16) at Minnesota Twins (Pablo Lopez, 11-8, 3.66), 4:30 p.m. on ESPN
Starting lineups:
Blue Jays
TBA
Twins
TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt, 3-9, 5.72) at Milwaukee Brewers (Corbin Burnes, 10-8, 3.39), 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Starting lineups:
Diamondbacks
TBA
Brewers
TBA
Miami Marlins (Jesus Luzardo, 10-9, 3.63) at Philadelphia Phillies (Zack Wheeler, 13-6, 3.61), 8 p.m. on ESPN
Starting lineups:
Marlins
TBA
Phillies
TBA