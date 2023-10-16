2023 MLB playoffs: Live updates, analysis from Day 2 of LCS

Four teams. Two spots in the World Series up for grabs. The 2023 MLB playoffs have reached the League Championship round.
In the American League, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros meet in the early game today, with the Rangers leading the series 1-0, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, who begin their best-of-seven tonight in the National League.
We've have you covered with matchups, live updates and analysis, followed by takeaways from the ballparks after the final pitch of each game.
Key links: Full playoffs schedule and results
Matchups
All times Eastern
ALCS Game 2: Texas Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi) at Houston Astros (Framber Valdez), 4:37 p.m. FOX/FS1
Rangers lead series 1-0
Lineups
Rangers
Marcus Semien (R) 2B
Corey Seager (L) SS
Robbie Grossman (S) LF
Adolis Garcia (R) RF
Mitch Garver (R) DH
Jonah Heim (S) C
Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
Josh Jung (R) 3B
Leody Taveras (S) CF
Astros
Jose Altuve (R) 2B
Alex Bregman (R) 3B
Kyle Tucker (L) RF
Yordan Alvarez (L) DH
Jose Abreu (R) 1B
Michael Brantley (L) LF
Chas McCormick (R) CF
Jeremy Pena (R) SS
Martin Maldonado (R) C
NLCS Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen) at Philadelphia Phillies (Zack Wheeler), 8:07 p.m. TBS
Series tied 0-0
Lineups
Diamondbacks
TBA
Phillies
TBA