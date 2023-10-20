Open Extended Reactions

It's Day 6 of the Championship Series and we've got ourselves exciting series in both leagues.

In the American League, the Houston Astros have come into Arlington, Texas, after going down 0-2 at home and tied the series. Can the Texas Rangers regain their lead or will the series shift back to Houston with the Astros one win from a chance to defend their title?

In the National League, it seemed as if the Arizona Diamondbacks might be done after getting shut out 10-0 by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 at Citizens Bank Park, but the D-backs walked it off at home in Game 3 to bring the series to 2-1. Can they even the series with a win today?

We've got you covered with everything you need to know, from lineups to live in-game updates and analysis and takeaways from the ballpark after the final pitch.

NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia Phillies (Cristopher Sanchez) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Joe Mantiply), 8:07 p.m. TBS

Phillies lead series 2-1

Lineups

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (L) DH

Trea Turner (R) SS

Bryce Harper (L) 1B

Alec Bohm (R) 3B

Bryson Stott (L) 2B

J.T. Realmuto (R) C

Nick Castellanos (R) RF

Brandon Marsh (L) LF

Johan Rojas (R) CF

D-backs

Ketel Marte (S) 2B

Corbin Carroll (L) CF

Gabriel Moreno (R) C

Christian Walker (R) 1B

Tommy Pham (R) RF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

Evan Longoria (R) DH

Emmanuel Rivera (R) 3B

Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS