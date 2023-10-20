        <
        >

          2023 MLB playoffs: Live updates, analysis from Day 6 of LCS

          Harry How/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Oct 20, 2023, 09:30 PM

          It's Day 6 of the Championship Series and we've got ourselves exciting series in both leagues.

          In the American League, the Houston Astros have come into Arlington, Texas, after going down 0-2 at home and tied the series. Can the Texas Rangers regain their lead or will the series shift back to Houston with the Astros one win from a chance to defend their title?

          In the National League, it seemed as if the Arizona Diamondbacks might be done after getting shut out 10-0 by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 at Citizens Bank Park, but the D-backs walked it off at home in Game 3 to bring the series to 2-1. Can they even the series with a win today?

          We've got you covered with everything you need to know, from lineups to live in-game updates and analysis and takeaways from the ballpark after the final pitch.

          Key links: Full playoffs schedule and results

          Jump to:
          Live updates | Matchups and lineups

          Live updates

          Matchups

          All times Eastern

          NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia Phillies (Cristopher Sanchez) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Joe Mantiply), 8:07 p.m. TBS

          Phillies lead series 2-1

          Lineups

          Phillies

          Kyle Schwarber (L) DH
          Trea Turner (R) SS
          Bryce Harper (L) 1B
          Alec Bohm (R) 3B
          Bryson Stott (L) 2B
          J.T. Realmuto (R) C
          Nick Castellanos (R) RF
          Brandon Marsh (L) LF
          Johan Rojas (R) CF

          D-backs

          Ketel Marte (S) 2B
          Corbin Carroll (L) CF
          Gabriel Moreno (R) C
          Christian Walker (R) 1B
          Tommy Pham (R) RF
          Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF
          Evan Longoria (R) DH
          Emmanuel Rivera (R) 3B
          Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS