Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Free agent left-hander Wade Miley is returning to the Milwaukee Brewers on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2025, the team announced on Monday.

The deal has a base salary of $7 million with a $1.5 million buyout and a limited no-trade clause, sources told ESPN. Miley can make up to $11 million with incentives.

The agreement comes after he declined a $10 million mutual option with Milwaukee last month that included a $1 million buyout.

Miley, 37, was 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA over 120⅓ innings last season, giving up only 99 hits while producing a career low 1.139 WHIP. The 13-year veteran has a career 4.06 ERA playing for eight different teams, including two stints with Milwaukee.

Miley is expected to move up in the rotation considering the team non-tendered Brandon Woodruff last month. He could move further up if they trade Corbin Burnes, a possibility because he'll be a free agent after this season.

Miley can make an extra $250,000 if he pitches 50 innings, another $250,000 for 75 innings, $500,000 more for 100 innings and then $750,000 more for 125 innings and 150 innings, bringing the total potential package to $11 million, sources said.