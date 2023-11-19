        <
          2023-24 MLB free agency and trade grades: Aaron Nola to the Phillies and more

          Aaron Nola is one of the top options on the mound on Sunday. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire
          • Bradford Doolittle
            Bradford Doolittle
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Sports reporter, Kansas City Star, 2002-09
            • Writer, Baseball, Baseball Prospectus
            • Co-author, Pro Basketball Prospectus
            • Member, Baseball Writers Association of America
            • Member, Professional Basketball Writers Association
          • David Schoenfield
            David Schoenfield
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Covers MLB for ESPN.com
            • Former deputy editor of Page 2
            • Been with ESPN.com since 1995
          Nov 19, 2023, 06:54 PM

          The 2023-24 MLB offseason has begun, and we've got you covered with grades and analysis for every major signing and trade this winter.

          Whether it's a nine-figure free agent deal that changes the course of your team's future -- like where Shohei Ohtani will sign -- or a blockbuster trade that has all of baseball buzzing, we'll weigh in with what it all means -- for next season and beyond.

          Follow along as our experts evaluate each move, starting with Aaron Nola's return to the Philadelphia Phillies. This piece will continue to be updated, so check back in for the freshest analysis from the beginning of the hot stove season through the start of spring training.

          Key links: MLB free agency tracker