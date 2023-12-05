Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Shortstop Jose Iglesias agreed Tuesday to a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report to big league spring training.

The 33-year-old hit .292 with three homers and 47 RBI in 118 games this year for the Colorado Rockies.

An 11-year major league veteran, Iglesias was an All-Star in 2015 with Detroit, when he batted .300 with two homers, 23 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

He has a .279 career average with 47 homers and 366 RBI for Boston (2011-13, 2021), Detroit (2013-18), Cincinnati (2019), Baltimore (2020), the Los Angeles Angels (2021) and Colorado. He missed the 2014 season because of stress fractures in both shins.