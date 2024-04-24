Open Extended Reactions

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee and has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

"You don't walk off the field like that and get an MRI when you're going to play the next day," general manager Mike Rizzo told 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday.

Thomas, 28, was injured while stealing second base in the fifth inning in Tuesday's 4-1 home loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is batting .184 with 2 homers, 10 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 22 games this season.

He is a career .247 hitter with 59 home runs, 190 RBIs and 46 steals in 453 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2019-21) and Nationals, who acquired him in the July 2021 trade that sent left-hander Jon Lester to St. Louis.

The Nationals recalled infielder Trey Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding transaction.

Lipscomb, 23, made his MLB debut on March 30 and batted .224 with 1 homer, 4 RBIs and 4 steals in 14 games before being optioned to Rochester on April 15.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.