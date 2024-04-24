Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left hip flexor inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays called up their No. 6 prospect, Addison Barger. Barger, 24, is expected to be active for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Kiermaier left Tuesday night's loss to the Royals in the sixth inning and was replaced in the lineup by Cavan Biggio. Daulton Varsho replaced Kiermaier in center field. Kiermaier was 0-for-2 with a sac bunt.

Kiermaier, who just turned 34 on Monday, is batting .193 with five runs scored. He's a career .249 hitter with 90 home runs and 128 stolen bases. He's a four-time Gold Glove winner.

Barger's first game will mark his major league debut. The Jays' sixth-round pick in 2018 is batting .314 with three HRs and 21 RBIs in 19 games at Triple-A Buffalo.