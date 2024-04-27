Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Shohei Ohtani responded to boos from the crowd by hitting his seventh home run, Max Muncy and Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games with a 12-2 rout of the Blue Jays on Friday night.

Ohtani, who leads the Dodgers in home runs this season, also has an MLB-leading 20 extra-base hits in April. This is the ninth time that a Dodgers player has recorded 20 extra-base hits in a single month since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958.

Some in the crowd of 39,688 booed Ohtani when he was introduced prior to the game and before each of his at-bats.

"Not surprised," Ohtani said through an interpreter.

Unfazed, the slugger homered on the third pitch he saw from Chris Bassitt (2-4) in the first inning.

"After he homered, the guys in the dugout booed him as well," manager Dave Roberts said. "That was pretty funny. He got a big kick out of that. But I don't think it's a motivator."

Smith said he was impressed with Ohtani's response to the unwelcome reception.

"You can't make something happen there," Smith said. "He got a pitch to hit and he put it over the fence. That's what he does."

Ohtani met with Toronto in free agency last winter, visiting the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

In early December, rumors swirled that the two-time AL MVP was aboard a private jet to Toronto, ready to sign with the Blue Jays. Ohtani was not on the flight, and his $700 million deal with the Dodgers was announced the following day.

"Aside from how the fans may or may not think, I'm just very grateful for the teams that approached me and wanted to sign me," Ohtani said. "As I said in my press conference before, ultimately I could only choose one team."

On Friday, Ohtani was 1 for 4 with a walk with two runs scored. He went 0 for 4 in Thursday's win at Washington, ending a nine-game hitting streak.

Smith, meanwhile, had his second straight four-hit game and finished with three RBIs as the Dodgers won in their first trip to Canada since 2016.

Muncy's fifth homer of the season was a three-run shot off Bassitt that highlighted the Dodgers' six-run third inning.

Smith hit a solo homer off righty Trevor Richards in the fourth, his second of the season.

"Across the board, we took really good at-bats," Roberts said. "Even the bottom part of the order came through and was really productive as well."

Dodgers right-hander Gavin Stone (2-1) allowed one run and two hits over a career-high seven innings in his third start.

"He was consistently ahead of guys," Smith said.

Blue Jays infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitched the ninth inning and allowed one of the Dodgers' 19 hits. It was Kiner-Falefa's second stint on the mound this season and the sixth of his career.

Mookie Betts had two hits and an RBI and Freddie Freeman reached base twice and drove in a run.

Left-hander Nick Ramirez pitched the final two innings for Los Angeles.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.