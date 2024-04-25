Shohei Ohtani rips an RBI double in the eighth and ninth innings to extend the Dodgers' lead. (0:58)

WASHINGTON -- Shohei Ohtani had three doubles to improve his major-league-leading batting average to .371, rookie Landon Knack got his first victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Washington Nationals 11-2 on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers had a season-high 20 hits -- their most in a game since they had 24 on May 26, 2022, against the Diamondbacks -- en route to their third straight victory, with Mookie Betts and Will Smith each having four hits and Andy Pages homering.

Ohtani went 3-for-6, hitting RBI doubles in the eighth and ninth innings. He had three doubles for the first time in his MLB career.

Ohtani leads the majors in slugging percentage (.695), OPS (1.128), extra-base hits (21) and doubles (14). He is hitting .429 during his nine-game hitting streak.

"His average exit velocity on balls he puts in play, he's got to be in a category by himself," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "The ball just does different things when it comes off his bat."

A night after ripping a 118.7 mph solo shot in the ninth inning -- the hardest-hit home run of his career -- Ohtani smashed a 115.6 mph double to right-center in the first inning off Jake Irvin. Ohtani came around two batters later on Smith's single.

Betts pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second on a two-run single against a drawn-in infield.

Nick Senzel led off the Nationals' second inning with a homer into the bushes in the visiting bullpen in left. Washington scored again without putting the ball in plan, sandwiching two walks around a hit batsman before Joey Meneses pushed in a run with a walk.

The Nationals didn't have a baserunner after the second inning. Knack, who lost his debut against Washington last week, retired his last 13 batters and struck out five over six innings.

Dodgers Hit Parade • Dodgers: 20 hits, their most in a game since May 26, 2022 (24 hits vs. Arizona)

• Dodgers: hit 8 doubles, tied for their most in a game since moving to Los Angeles in 1958

• Ohtani: 3-6, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored; first career game with 3 doubles

• Ohtani: reached base safely in 22 straight games, T-2nd longest on-base streak of career (23 straight games in 2022)

• Ohtani: 21 extra-base hits this season; 2nd Dodgers player to reach 20 XBHs before May since 1900 (Cody Bellinger, 21 in 2019)

-- ESPN Stats & Information

"I was just kind of missing off the edges," Knack said about his second inning. "I'm a guy who really needs to be more north and south with everything, so it was basically just trying to get everything back over instead of trying to be too perfect, especially with the slider and changeup. It was just trying to figure it out and execute quick."

Max Muncy hit an RBI single in the third and Gavin Lux chased Irvin with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth. Irvin allowed six runs on 12 hits in 4⅔ innings while striking out three.

"He made some good pitches at times," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "He just didn't have any consistency today. He fell behind, and that's what got him."

Pages homered with one out in the eighth off Tanner Rainey, and Betts and Ohtani followed with back-to-back doubles to score another run.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.