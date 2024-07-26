Take a look at the key stats behind the Phillies' trade with the Orioles to acquire OF Austin Hays. (0:52)

PHILADELPHIA -- Austin Hays stayed with a first-place team in the East only as the outfielder moved from Baltimore to Philadelphia, he believed his chance at making a meaningful contribution down the stretch improved.

So did his chances at winning the World Series.

"That's everything you could ask for, to go from one winning team to another winning team," Hays said. "There's not very many teams you feel like where you're upgrading from where you were when your team's in first place. That's how I feel. I feel like I'm coming into a place where we have an even better chance to win a World Series."

The Phillies acquired Hays from the Orioles on Friday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache in a deal between the East Division leaders in both leagues.

The starting center fielder in the 2023 All-Star Game for the American League, Hays got off to a terrible start and was placed on the injured list with a left calf strain in April. He had just three homers and 14 RBI in 63 games this season for the Orioles.

Baltimore is 61-42 and has a two-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Phillies boast the best record in baseball at 64-39.

Hays was in Philadelphia, but not in the lineup for Friday's 3-1 loss to Cleveland. The 29-year-old Hays, who can't become a free-agent until after the 2025 season, should have the chance to make an instant impact in Philadelphia.

"I do not see him as a platoon player," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "This guy is an All-Star last year. And for whatever reason, I don't know Baltimore's situation, but he wasn't playing every single day. I think that's maybe affected his numbers a little bit. So I want to see what we have here."

Originally selected by the Orioles in the third round of the 2016 amateur draft, Hays played 557 games for Baltimore over parts of seven seasons and had 121 doubles, eight triples, 66 home runs, 242 RBI and 126 walks. Against left-handers in his career, he has hit .272 with a .328 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage.

"He's a true pro. To lose someone like that, that we're all close to, it's tough," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "Tough day, but we're excited about the two guys we're getting and wish Austin well."

Hays began his career in 2017 and went through a difficult rebuild in Baltimore before the Orioles finally won the AL East last year. He was squeezed out at times in a crowded outfield that included Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad.

"You always want to be the everyday guy as a player," Hays said. "It's tough changing roles, definitely."

Hays was scheduled to start Saturday against Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

Hays will get the opportunity to win the job in left field as the Phillies chase their third straight trip to the playoffs and their first World Series championship since 2008. Brandon Marsh, who went 0 for 4 in Friday's loss and dropped his average to .247, could possibly platoon in center field with light-hitting Johan Rojas, who has turned into an elite defender.

The 29-year-old Domínguez appeared in 230 games for the Phillies over parts of six seasons. He is 3-2 with one save and a 4.25 ERA this season in 38 games.

Pache hit .202 in 50 games for the Phillies this season.

Domínguez has a $4.25 million salary this year as part of a $7.25 million, two-year contract that includes an $8 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout. Hays has a $6.3 million salary after winning in arbitration, is eligible for arbitration again next winter and can become a free agent after the 2025 season. Pache could be eligible for arbitration for the first time next winter.

Marsh was in the starting lineup Friday against Cleveland right-hander Ben Lively. Marsh never developed into an everyday player because of his overall struggle over left-handers. Marsh, the popular outfielder with his signature wet hair style, has a .140 batting average with two RBI in 57 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season.

"I'm not really sure why he has struggled so much against left-handed pitching this year," team president Dave Dombrowski said. "He made some progress last year. We're a little bit surprised, actually. We still think he will do it, but it's not something he's done this year. We still think he has a chance to be an everyday player."