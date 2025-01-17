        <
          Sources: Mets, reliever A.J. Minter agree to 2-year, $22M deal

          • Jorge Castillo, ESPN Staff WriterJan 17, 2025, 08:42 PM
          The New York Mets and left-hander A.J. Minter have agreed on a two-year, $22 million contract Friday, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan, giving a team starved for bullpen help one of the best relievers on the free-agent market.

          The deal, which is pending a physical, includes an opt-out after the 2025 season. SNY first reported the agreement.

          Minter, 31, was a key contributor during the Atlanta Braves' recent run of success, posting a 3.28 ERA across 384 relief appearances since debuting in 2017. He was a member of the 2021 World Series championship club and enjoyed his best full season the following year, pitching to a 2.06 ERA in 75 games. Hip inflammation limited Minter to 39 appearances in 2024, but he was effective when healthy with a 2.62 ERA over 34 ⅓ innings in a setup role.

          He joins a club that prioritized acquiring a top-flight reliever this winter to partner with closer Edwin Diaz late in games. Being a lefty checks another box for New York, which, as it currently stands, has just one other left-handed reliever (Alex Young) on their 40-man roster.

          The bullpen addition comes a day after the club reached a one-year deal with veteran outfielder/designated hitter Jesse Winker, who figures to be primarily used as a DH against right-handed pitchers.

          Pete Alonso, the Mets' homegrown star first baseman, remains a free agent. The two sides have attempted to negotiate a reunion, but they've recently reached an impasse over money on a three-year contract, according to a source. Without Alonso, the Mets could move third baseman Mark Vientos, a breakout star in 2024, across the diamond to first base with former top prospect Brett Baty, prospect Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuna as internal candidates to start at third base.