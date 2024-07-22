Jeff Passan joins "SportsCenter" to discuss the teams interested in Garrett Crochet and what the overall trade market looks like. (2:16)

The 2024 MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, with contending teams deciding what they need to add before 6 p.m. ET on July 30 arrives.

Could Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette be on the move from the Toronto Blue Jays? Could Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. and Jazz Chisholm Jr. be dealt to contenders? And who among the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies will go all-in to boost their 2024 World Series hopes?

Whether your favorite club is looking to add or deal away -- or stands somewhere in between -- here's the freshest intel we're hearing, reaction to completed deals and what to know for every team as trade season unfolds.

Five trending names to know

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Will the Blue Jays start a rebuild or hold on to their superstar(s)? Bo Bichette: Both Guerrero and Bichette are free agents after the 2025 season Garrett Crochet: The pitcher everyone's talking about -- but is he a starter or reliever? Luis Robert: Risk/reward outfielder who could be this deadline's biggest offensive difference-maker Jack Flaherty: Right-handed starter shining on a one-year deal with the Tigers

MLB trade deadline buzz

July 22 updates

How Blue Jays are approaching the trade deadline: The Toronto Blue Jays have signaled to other teams that they intend to try to win in 2025, rather than to go through a full rebuild, and this is being interpreted by some other teams as an assertion that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette -- each eligible for free agency after '25 -- won't be moved this summer. Two rival officials say their sense is the Jays would listen to offers for any player, but would have to be overwhelmed. Toronto has indicated to other teams that they are ready to move players who will be free agents at the end of this year, like pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Danny Jansen and reliever Yimi Garcia, who may become one of the most sought-after names on this year's market. Garcia was just activated from the injured list, and on Saturday, he struck out all three batters he faced in an inning of work against the Tigers. -- Buster Olney

New York blanketing the trade market: The New York Yankees are looking for corner infield help along with some pitching add-ons, which includes the bullpen, where closer Clay Holmes has struggled some over the past month. Both Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins and Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals could fit. The Yankees could be close to all-in mode, which means don't discount any big name on the market, including Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet. It also means they might be inclined to move one of their top prospects, such as Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez -- if the deal is a home run for the pinstripes, that is. -- Jesse Rogers

Chicago looks likely to deal: The Chicago Cubs told teams a couple of weeks ago that they would probably be willing to trade some of their veterans, but then a sweep of the Orioles in Baltimore before the All-Star break put that on pause. But they're back to subtraction mode now after losing a home series to Arizona. A few of their relievers look desirable, with Hector Neris and Mark Leiter Jr. drawing the most interest. Neris has a team option for 2025 that turns into a $9 million player option if he makes 65 or more appearances. That could complicate a deal for him. On the position player front, Cody Bellinger's finger injury and contract status make a deal for him complicated as well -- but not impossible. -- Rogers

Market for Fedde could heat up: The Milwaukee Brewers already added hurler Aaron Civale, but they might not be done with the starting pitching market. White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde fits a need and comes at the right price. Signed for just $7.5 million for next season, he could interest several midmarket teams, such as the Brewers. Count the Cleveland Guardians in that category as well. -- Rogers