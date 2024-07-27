Jazz Chisholm Jr. takes flight with key catches in the third and seventh innings against the Baltimore Orioles. (0:55)

The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins on Saturday, it was announced.

The Marlins received three prospects in the deal: Triple-A catcher Agustin Ramírez and infielders Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramírez.

Chisholm, 26, lengthens a Yankees lineup that has relied too heavily on Aaron Judge and Juan Soto for run production on most nights since Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the injured list last month. Signed as a shortstop out of the Bahamas, the versatile Chisholm primarily played second base in his first three major league seasons before transitioning to center field last season. Chisholm, however, has never appeared in more than 124 games in a season as various injuries have hampered his career. A stress fracture in his lower back limited him to 60 games in his 2022 All-Star campaign and he played in 97 games last season, but he has appeared in 101 games this season. He is under team control through 2026.

Chisholm is batting .249 with 13 home runs and a .730 OPS this season. He has started 94 games in center field. His two starts at second base have been in the past two weeks -- perhaps as a showcase for clubs interested in his services. He is an option for the Yankees in center field and at second base.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has struggled for most of the season but has rebounded since he was benched in late June, batting .329 with an .899 OPS in 19 games. There are, however, holes elsewhere almost daily. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu and left fielder Alex Verdugo, in particular, have been two of the least productive hitters in the majors over the past six weeks.

Verdugo entered Saturday with the lowest OPS (.445) and second-lowest batting average (.160) in baseball since June 15, the day after he collected three hits in a win over the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu hasn't fared much better: The two-time batting champion is tied for the second-lowest OPS (.494) and fourth-lowest batting average (.172) during the span.

The Yankees could have Chisholm play center field, shifting Judge to left field, and second base against right-handed hitters, but he has never played third base as a professional. Neither has Torres, who also came up as a shortstop.

Chisholm has struggled in July, batting .198 with a .642 OPS in 20 games, but his pull-side pop -- all but one of his 13 home runs this season have been to the pull side -- should translate well at Yankee Stadium with the short porch in right field.

He also adds athleticism to a team that ranks 29th in stolen bases. The newest Yankee has 22 steals this season, about half the total of the entire New York roster, and advanced metrics slot his baserunning run value in the 99th percentile across the majors.

The move probably won't be the last for New York, which is scouring the market for bullpen help.

To acquire Chisholm, the Yankees gave up a prospect enjoying a breakout season in Agustin Ramírez. The 22-year-old catcher mashed Double-A pitching, batting .290 with a .942 OPS and 16 home runs in 58 games before getting promoted to Triple-A last month.

Serna, 22, is slashing .253/.341/444 with 13 home runs in 88 games at High-A. Abrahan Ramírez, 19, is batting .348 with a .960 OPS in 49 games in rookie ball after two seasons in the Dominican Summer League.

Information from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez was included in this report.