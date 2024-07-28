Open Extended Reactions

The trade market this year is a little like grocery store shelves just before a major snowstorm: mostly empty, with buyers frantically grabbing something that looks good rather than leaving empty-handed. There are very few teams unloading players, and even some of the available ones, executives say, are complicated by injury history.

Some of the biggest needs have been satiated with the first wave of trades on Thursday and Friday. The Seattle Mariners got a hitter in outfielder Randy Arozarena. The Baltimore Orioles pulled in a starting pitcher, Zach Eflin, who can help them this year and next. And the Boston Red Sox reacquired someone they know well, lefty James Paxton, as well as catcher Danny Jansen to add some thump.

But lots of desperation remains. Who are the most desperate teams to bring in fresh blood?