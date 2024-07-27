Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets' quest to improve their bullpen, the club's biggest flaw, before Tuesday's trade deadline continued Friday when they announced the acquisition of reliever Ryne Stanek from the Seattle Mariners for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas.

The trade was the result of developments earlier in the day.

The Mariners needed to create a spot on the 40-man roster after landing right-hander Yimi Garcia, one of the top available relievers on the market, in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. On the other side, the Mets placed right-hander Dedniel Nunez, one of their top relievers, on the injured list with a right pronator strain, a huge blow to a bullpen already dealing with injuries that has the fourth-highest ERA in the majors since May 1.

While Stanek became expendable in Seattle, the Mets have been eager to upgrade their relief corps in recent weeks to help sustain their sudden postseason push. An eight-year veteran with extensive postseason experience, Stanek is the second reliever the Mets have acquired this month after New York received right-hander Phil Maton from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 9 for a player to be named later or cash.

Stanek, who turned 33 on Friday, is one of the hardest throwers in the majors, featuring a four-seam fastball that has averaged 97.9 mph this season. He recorded a 4.38 ERA in 39 innings across a team-leading 46 appearances but gave up four runs in one combined inning over his final three outings as a Mariner. He will join the Mets as a rental; he's slated for free agency this winter after signing a one-year, $4 million deal with Seattle in March.

"He's got that ability to come in late in games," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "Playoff experience, big games. It's a power arm. It's 97-98 [mph] with a splitter. I've seen him a lot. I'm just glad he's on my side now."

Thomas, 24, is batting .265 with five home runs and a .705 OPS in 74 games between Double-A and Triple-A. He was an 11th-round draft pick out of USC in 2022.

Between Stanek and Maton, the Mets' front office has added two proven arms to a club that has posted the best record in the majors since June 1 despite its bullpen running on fumes. On Friday, they snatched the top National League wild-card spot from the Atlanta Braves with their fifth straight win. They have until 6 p.m. Tuesday to add more for the stretch run.