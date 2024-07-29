Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Quinn Priester from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday before optioning him to Triple-A Worcester.

The Pirates received prospect Nick Yorke in the exchange of former first-round picks, the team announced.

Priester, who turns 24 in September, has a 5.84 ERA in 10 games (six starts) this season. He had moved to Pittsburgh's bullpen this month, making his last three appearances as a reliever.

The 18th pick in the 2019 draft and a former top-100 prospect -- Kiley McDaniel ranked Priester No. 87 overall before the 2021 season -- Priester made his major league debut last season. He joins starter James Paxton and catcher Danny Jansen as players the Red Sox have acquired in final days ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The price was Yorke, who has mashed Triple-A pitching since getting called up in early June. Yorke slashed .310/.408/.490 in 38 games for Triple-A Worcester while splitting time between second base and left field.

"Nick has been a strong offensive performer and versatile defender in the minor leagues," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said in a statement. "We are excited to add him to our upper level position player group."

The Red Sox selected Yorke, 22, with the 17th pick in the 2020 draft.