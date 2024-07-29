Jeff Passan explains that the Mariners acquired Justin Turner for his bat and the leadership qualities he can bring to the team. (1:05)

The Seattle Mariners acquired veteran Justin Turner from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, adding a proven bat with postseason experience to a lineup ravaged by injuries and ineffectiveness.

Turner joins outfielder Randy Arozarena as new additions to a Mariners team tied for first place with the Houston Astros in the American League West. Turner, 39, is hitting .257/.351/.373 with six home runs and 31 RBIs this season.

"Justin has been one of the most productive corner infield bats in the league for over a decade," Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said. "With his track record at the plate and extensive experience in the postseason, he is a valuable addition to both our lineup and clubhouse."

The Blue Jays will receive Double-A outfielder RJ Schreck in the deal.

Turner signed a one-year, $13 million deal with Toronto over the winter in hopes of joining a playoff contender. The Blue Jays' struggles have prompted them to trade four players over the past three days, including right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia, who went to Seattle for outfielder Jonatan Clase.

Seattle's addition of Arozarena filled a gap in its outfield, and Turner could spend time at first base -- where rookie Tyler Locklear has played after the Mariners designated Ty France for assignment -- or designated hitter, an area of struggle all season.

Over the past week, Turner has shown flashes of excellence, hitting .565 and posting three three-hit games. His playoff pedigree appealed to the Mariners, a young team with minimal postseason experience.

Turner played in nine consecutive postseasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including their 2020 World Series victory. In 86 games, he hit .270/.370/.460 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs.