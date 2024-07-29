Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- White Sox general manager Chris Getz expressed disappointment Monday in starter Garrett Crochet's camp's "tactics" in letting it be known how the pitcher wants to be used for the rest of the season.

If he's traded to a contender, Crochet wants a contract extension in order to pitch in the postseason, according to league sources. He also has no desire to pitch out of the bullpen as he wants to remain on a starter's routine.

Getz found out about Crochet's stance when reports surfaced via the media last week.

"The communication had been very strong between Garrett and I and his agency," Getz said. "I was a little surprised and taken aback by how they went about it, considering I had a conversation with his agent the night before. That's not exactly the tactic I would have taken, being a former player, just because the dialogue has been so honest and real and careful and mindful of his career. I was a little surprised by it. I was."

Crochet has already thrown a career high 114⅓ innings after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022. He pitched just 12⅔ innings last season, all in relief, before expressing his desire to start. In his first year in that role, he has been fantastic, leading the American League in strikeouts while making himself very desirable to other teams as the White Sox embark on a total rebuild. Considering the innings jump and his injury history, he wants some security before pitching in October.

"We understand why a stance would be taken like that," Getz said. "How you go about expressing that, was a bit hurtful, quite honestly, considering we could have handled it a little bit differently and still accomplish what everyone wanted to accomplish."

Crochet's representatives at CAA would not officially comment on Getz's take of the situation. They have yet to comment publicly on the reports regarding their pitcher's usage or contract desires. On Friday, Crochet would not comment on it as well.

Getz was asked if the situation has complicated Crochet's trade market.

"It created some questions," he answered. "The short-term and long-term consequences are unknown."

After pulling off a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, Getz said he thinks the team will continue to be active before the deadline. Whether that includes Crochet remains to be seen.

"Garrett is a very talented arm and he's just getting his career going," Getz said. "He's looking for his long-term well-being. We fully understand and support that and will continue to do so but the belief that we didn't have his best intentions in mind, I think was what I was a little surprised by how it was handled."