It's MLB trade deadline week!

While this year's moves were late to start, things heated up with the Seattle Mariners acquiring Randy Arozarena and the New York Yankees getting Jazz Chisholm Jr. among several intriguing moves over the weekend.

Now, with less than 48 hours remaining to deal before the 6 p.m. ET deadline arrives on Tuesday, conversations involving big names including Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty, Los Angeles Angels All-Star Tyler Anderson and Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott continue to circulate through the industry.

Which players will move in the final days? Which teams will go all-in to add the best available players? And which moves so far will have the biggest impact on the rest of the season? We enlisted ESPN MLB insiders Buster Olney and Jeff Passan to offer up their latest intel as the deadline nears.

This deadline picked up over the weekend after a slow start. What are you hearing could keep things moving along in the final hours?