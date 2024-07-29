Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Royals made a move to bolster their starting rotation before the trade deadline, acquiring right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The Rangers received left-hander Walter Pennington in exchange for Lorenzen, who is 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA this season in 19 appearances (18 starts).

Lorenzen, who signed a one-year contract with the Rangers in March, will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Royals (57-49) currently occupy the third wild-card spot in the American League.

An All-Star last season, Lorenzen threw a no-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 9, 2023. He is 45-44 with a 4.08 ERA and 15 saves in 361 games (87 starts) with the Cincinnati Reds (2015-21), Los Angeles Angels (2022), Detroit Tigers (2023), Phillies (2023) and Rangers.

Pennington, 26, made his major league debut for the Royals on July 5 at the Colorado Rockies and retired both batters he faced with one strikeout.

Since joining the Kansas City organization in 2021, he is 22-11 with a 3.54 ERA in 147 games (four starts) in the minor leagues. Pennington has struck out 255 batters and walked 100 in 241⅓ innings.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.