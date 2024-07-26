Check out Zach Eflin's four strikeouts from his last start as a Ray as he's traded to the Orioles. (0:33)

The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, addressing their clearest need with an in-division trade that bolsters their starting rotation.

Eflin was regarded as one of the best pitchers available before the July 30 deadline, and the Orioles -- who at 61-41 are tied for the best record in the American League with Cleveland -- turned to him with the sky-high prices for front-line left-handers Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet.

In return, the Rays received outfielder Matthew Etzel, super-utility man Mac Horvath and right-hander Jackson Baumeister.

Eflin, 30, has been a stalwart in the Rays' rotation since signing a three-year, $40 million free agent contract with the team before the 2023 season. With Eflin's salary set to jump to $18 million next year and multiple starting pitchers returning from injuries, the Rays made it clear to teams that he was available in a deal.

Baltimore, which has lost starters Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells to Tommy John surgery this season, jumped at the opportunity. Earlier Friday, the Orioles swung a depth-for-depth trade with Philadelphia, acquiring right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez and center fielder Cristian Pache for outfielder Austin Hays.

In 110 innings over 19 starts this season, Eflin has a 4.09 ERA. His walk rate of 1.06 per nine innings is the second best among qualified major league starters, behind Seattle's George Kirby. Eflin's strikeouts have dipped significantly this season, from 9.4 per nine innings to 7.1, and he spent 15 days on the injured list with back inflammation in May and June.

To get Eflin, they dipped into their deep farm system. Because of the size of Eflin's salary, the Orioles weren't motivated to send Tampa Bay their best prospects. As they did in the deal that sent Randy Arozarena to Seattle on Thursday, Tampa Bay received a bulk return.

Etzel, 22, is perhaps the best of the group. A 10th-round pick out of Southern Miss in 2023, he has played all three outfield positions and is hitting .289/.363/.445 between High-A and Double-A this season.

Horvath, 23, went to Baltimore in the second round of last year's draft after three seasons at North Carolina. He has played second base, third base, center field and right field at High-A this year and is hitting .233/.328/.417 with nine home runs and 26 stolen bases in 27 attempts.

Like Horvath, Baumeister, 22, was a second-round pick in 2023 who can run his fastball into the mid-to-high 90s. Though he has struggled with control at High-A, Baumeister has struck out 91 in 70⅔ innings pitched and sports a 3.06 ERA over 18 starts.

The Orioles could make more moves before the deadline, according to sources. They've discussed trading first baseman Ryan Mountcastle or center fielder Cedric Mullins, and would jump at the opportunity to acquire a front-line starting pitcher such as Skubal, whom Detroit has indicated it is hesitant to deal, or Crochet, who plans to shut down at the end of the regular season after his first full year back from Tommy John surgery -- unless he receives a contract extension.