For many teams, the decision of whether to add or subtract at the MLB trade deadline is as simple as checking the standings.

But every summer, there are a handful of front offices that have a more difficult dilemma. Some teams are on the edge of contention -- or have legitimate hopes of contending the next season -- while also holding some of the deadline's most intriguing trade candidates.

ESPN has identified six such teams, and with the July 30 deadline less than a week away, time is running out for these franchises to choose a direction.

Complicating the decision this year is muddled races for the final playoff spots in both leagues. Even sub-.500 clubs could be one good run away from a legitimate chance to play in October.

With that in mind, we enlisted a panel of eight MLB front-office executives and scouts to help decide the best deadline direction for each of our teams facing the toughest decisions, offering up a verdict and the one big move each should make -- should they choose to make one.