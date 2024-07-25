        <
        >
          MLB trade deadline 2024: Cubs, Rangers, more tough decisions

          Should the Blue Jays deal away Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? We asked around the sport. Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
          • Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff WriterJul 25, 2024, 11:00 AM
              Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer
          For many teams, the decision of whether to add or subtract at the MLB trade deadline is as simple as checking the standings.

          But every summer, there are a handful of front offices that have a more difficult dilemma. Some teams are on the edge of contention -- or have legitimate hopes of contending the next season -- while also holding some of the deadline's most intriguing trade candidates.

          ESPN has identified six such teams, and with the July 30 deadline less than a week away, time is running out for these franchises to choose a direction.

          Complicating the decision this year is muddled races for the final playoff spots in both leagues. Even sub-.500 clubs could be one good run away from a legitimate chance to play in October.

          With that in mind, we enlisted a panel of eight MLB front-office executives and scouts to help decide the best deadline direction for each of our teams facing the toughest decisions, offering up a verdict and the one big move each should make -- should they choose to make one.