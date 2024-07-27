Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Cubs acquired right-handed reliever Nate Pearson from the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in return for a pair of prospects -- infielder Josh Rivera and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango.

The Cubs designated pitcher Jesus Tinoco for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Pearson, 27, struggled with the Blue Jays after recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2022. He had a 4.85 ERA last season and had appeared in 41 games for Toronto this year, giving up 45 hits and eight home runs over 40 innings. His 5.63 ERA and 1.55 WHIP illustrate his lack of results out of the Blue Jays bullpen.

The 2017 first-round pick joins a Cubs team in flux as his addition more than likely means the team is preparing to trade some of its own relievers. Mark Leiter Jr., Tyson Miller and Hector Neris could be on the move as the team retools for 2025. Both the Cubs and Blue Jays have had underachieving seasons, giving both front offices reasons to think about the future.

Pinango, 22, was batting .263 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 10 stolen bases for the Cubs' Double-A affiliate in Tennessee this season.

The Blue Jays will need to add Pinango to their 40-man roster by next winter to protect against the possibility of losing him in the Rule 5 draft.

Rivera, 23, hit .169 with four home runs and 16 RBIs while also playing for Double-A Tennessee. He was a third-round pick out of Florida in the 2023 MLB draft,