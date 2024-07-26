Jeff Passan marvels at the ability of Mike Trout as the Angels star suffers a setback in his recovery from injury. (1:08)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- An MRI on Mike Trout's sore left knee, which forced him to exit his first rehab game this week early, didn't reveal any structural damage.

Doctors told the Los Angeles Angels' superstar center fielder he's merely dealing with scar tissue buildup and inflammation, a common occurrence post-surgery, not a serious setback.

"It's a huge relief for me," Trout said Friday, adding that he could resume full baseball activities and a rehab assignment "any day now."

Trout underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on May 3, and was on track to return to the Angels' lineup this weekend, but he exited his first rehab game after just two innings and one plate appearance Tuesday.

Trout said he felt discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee while running and exited the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees' lineup as a precaution. He tried to loosen it up the next day and "felt a little pop," prompting a return to Southern California for further examination. A scan, however, came back clean.

"I've talked to a lot of people that have had this injury, and it's normal," Trout said. "When you break the scar tissue up, it hurts for a couple days and then you're good."

Trout, a three-time MVP who will turn 33 on Aug. 7, played in fewer than half of the Angels' games from 2021 to 2023 because of an assortment of injuries and was looking forward to a fully healthy season before his left knee suddenly became an issue in 2024. Given recent history, news that he had suffered a setback just as he was making his way back prompted baseball fans to fear the worst.

Trout, though, could resume his rehab assignment as early as Saturday.

"It was frustrating because leading up to that -- like the last, say, week, probably -- I hadn't felt anything," Trout said of his knee. "It was pain-free, no soreness, nothing. Did everything before the game, ran bases, took BP, nothing, and then just in the second inning felt something that didn't feel right. I'm glad it's not that serious. I'll get right back out there."