Jeff Passan and Tim Kurkjian react to Paul Skenes making his first All-Star Game and add that they want to see him start for the National League. (1:26)

The Midsummer Classic is headed to Arlington, Texas. For the first time since 1934, the All-Star Game will be hosted by the reigning World Series champions.

The 2024 festivities will kick off July 12 and culminate in the 94th edition of the All-Star Game at Globe Life Field on July 16, with the American League looking to bounce back from its one-run loss to the National League last year.

Following the first phase of All-Star voting, we knew the top overall vote-getters in each league -- Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper -- automatically earned the starting spot at their positions, outfield and first base, respectively. Now, the starting lineups and full rosters have been revealed, with the Philadelphia Phillies leading the way with three players starting and seven total players at the Midsummer Classic. The Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres also had two players apiece named as starters, while the Los Angeles Dodgers trail the Phillies with six All-Stars and the Padres and Cleveland Guardians each have five.

We'll have everything you need to know about All-Star week festivities -- from schedules and rosters to Home Run Derby and All-Star Game analysis.

All-Star schedule

(All times ET)

July 3: MLB All-Star Starters Reveal at 7 p.m. on ESPN

July 7: MLB All-Star Selection Show at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

July 12: HBCU Swingman Classic at 8 p.m. on MLB Network

July 13: MLB All-Star Futures Game at 4 p.m. on MLB Network

July 13: All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at 8:45 p.m.

July 15: MLB Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. on ESPN

July 16: MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show on MLB Network

July 16: MLB All-Star Game at 8 p.m. on FOX