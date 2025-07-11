No. 1 draft picks in MLB history: Bazzana, Skenes, and more

The Kansas City Athletics made history on June 8, 1965, selecting Rick Monday with the No. 1 overall pick in the first MLB draft.
Monday made his major league debut for the A's in 1966 and was selected an All-Star in 1968 -- the franchise's first season in Oakland. Though never a superstar, Monday hit 241 home runs and posted 33.1 career WAR during a 19-year career that also included five seasons with the Chicago Cubs and eight years on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the 2024 MLB draft, the Cleveland Guardians chose second baseman Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick. A new player will lead the pack at the 2025 MLB draft, which is set for July 13-14 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Here's a list of the No. 1 picks in the history of the MLB draft:
2024: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians
2023: Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates
2022: Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles
2021: Henry Davis, C, Pittsburgh Pirates
2020: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers
2019: Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles
2018: Casey Mize, RHP, Detroit Tigers
2017: Royce Lewis, SS, Minnesota Twins
2016: Mickey Moniak, OF, Philadelphia Phillies
2015: Dansby Swanson, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks
2014: Brady Aiken, LHP, Houston Astros
2013: Mark Appel, RHP, Houston Astros
2012: Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros
2011: Gerrit Cole, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates
2010: Bryce Harper, C, Washington Nationals
2009: Stephen Strasburg, RHP, Washington Nationals
2008: Tim Beckham, SS, Tampa Bay Rays
2007: David Price, LHP, Tampa Bay Devil Rays
2006: Luke Hochevar, RHP, Kansas City Royals
2005: Justin Upton, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks
2004: Matt Bush, SS, San Diego Padres
2003: Delmon Young, OF, Tampa Bay Devil Rays
2002: Bryan Bullington, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates
2001: Joe Mauer, C, Minnesota Twins
2000: Adrian Gonzalez, 1B, Florida Marlins
1999: Josh Hamilton, OF, Tampa Bay Devil Rays
1998: Pat Burrell,1B, Philadelphia Phillies
1997: Matt Anderson, RHP, Detroit Tigers
1996: Kris Benson, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates
1995: Darin Erstad, OF, California Angels
1994: Paul Wilson, RHP, New York Mets
1993: Alex Rodriguez, SS, Seattle Mariners
1992: Phil Nevin, 3B, Houston Astros
1991: Brien Taylor, LHP, New York Yankees
1990: Chipper Jones, SS, Atlanta Braves
1989: Ben McDonald, RHP, Baltimore Orioles
1988: Andy Benes, RHP, San Diego Padres
1987: Ken Griffey, Jr., OF, Seattle Mariners
1986: Jeff King, 3B, Pittsburgh Pirates
1985: B.J. Surhoff, C, Milwaukee Brewers
1984: Shawn Abner, OF, New York Mets
1983: Tim Belcher, RHP, Minnesota Twins
1982: Shawon Dunston, SS, Chicago Cubs
1981: Mike Moore, RHP, Seattle Mariners
1980: Darryl Strawberry, OF, New York Mets
1979: Al Chambers, OF, Seattle Mariners
1978: Bob Horner, 3B, Atlanta Braves
1977: Harold Baines, OF, Chicago White Sox
1976: Floyd Bannister, LHP, Houston Astros
1975: Danny Goodwin, C, California Angels
1974: Bill Almon, SS, San Diego Padres
1973: David Clyde, LHP, Texas Rangers
1972: Dave Roberts, 3B, San Diego Padres
1971: Danny Goodwin, C, Chicago White Sox
1970: Mike Ivie, C, San Diego Padres
1969: Jeff Burroughs, OF, Washington Senators
1968: Tim Foli, SS, New York Mets
1967: Ron Blomberg,1B, New York Yankees
1966: Steve Chilcott, C, New York Mets
1965: Rick Monday, OF, Kansas City Athletics
