No. 1 draft picks in MLB history: Bazzana, Skenes, and more

          The Kansas City Athletics made history on June 8, 1965, selecting Rick Monday with the No. 1 overall pick in the first MLB draft.

          Monday made his major league debut for the A's in 1966 and was selected an All-Star in 1968 -- the franchise's first season in Oakland. Though never a superstar, Monday hit 241 home runs and posted 33.1 career WAR during a 19-year career that also included five seasons with the Chicago Cubs and eight years on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

          In the 2024 MLB draft, the Cleveland Guardians chose second baseman Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick. A new player will lead the pack at the 2025 MLB draft, which is set for July 13-14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

          Here's a list of the No. 1 picks in the history of the MLB draft:

          2024: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

          2023: Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

          2022: Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles

          2021: Henry Davis, C, Pittsburgh Pirates

          2020: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers

          2019: Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles

          2018: Casey Mize, RHP, Detroit Tigers

          2017: Royce Lewis, SS, Minnesota Twins

          2016: Mickey Moniak, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

          2015: Dansby Swanson, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

          2014: Brady Aiken, LHP, Houston Astros

          2013: Mark Appel, RHP, Houston Astros

          2012: Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros

          2011: Gerrit Cole, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

          2010: Bryce Harper, C, Washington Nationals

          2009: Stephen Strasburg, RHP, Washington Nationals

          2008: Tim Beckham, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

          2007: David Price, LHP, Tampa Bay Devil Rays

          2006: Luke Hochevar, RHP, Kansas City Royals

          2005: Justin Upton, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

          2004: Matt Bush, SS, San Diego Padres

          2003: Delmon Young, OF, Tampa Bay Devil Rays

          2002: Bryan Bullington, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

          2001: Joe Mauer, C, Minnesota Twins

          2000: Adrian Gonzalez, 1B, Florida Marlins

          1999: Josh Hamilton, OF, Tampa Bay Devil Rays

          1998: Pat Burrell,1B, Philadelphia Phillies

          1997: Matt Anderson, RHP, Detroit Tigers

          1996: Kris Benson, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

          1995: Darin Erstad, OF, California Angels

          1994: Paul Wilson, RHP, New York Mets

          1993: Alex Rodriguez, SS, Seattle Mariners

          1992: Phil Nevin, 3B, Houston Astros

          1991: Brien Taylor, LHP, New York Yankees

          1990: Chipper Jones, SS, Atlanta Braves

          1989: Ben McDonald, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

          1988: Andy Benes, RHP, San Diego Padres

          1987: Ken Griffey, Jr., OF, Seattle Mariners

          1986: Jeff King, 3B, Pittsburgh Pirates

          1985: B.J. Surhoff, C, Milwaukee Brewers

          1984: Shawn Abner, OF, New York Mets

          1983: Tim Belcher, RHP, Minnesota Twins

          1982: Shawon Dunston, SS, Chicago Cubs

          1981: Mike Moore, RHP, Seattle Mariners

          1980: Darryl Strawberry, OF, New York Mets

          1979: Al Chambers, OF, Seattle Mariners

          1978: Bob Horner, 3B, Atlanta Braves

          1977: Harold Baines, OF, Chicago White Sox

          1976: Floyd Bannister, LHP, Houston Astros

          1975: Danny Goodwin, C, California Angels

          1974: Bill Almon, SS, San Diego Padres

          1973: David Clyde, LHP, Texas Rangers

          1972: Dave Roberts, 3B, San Diego Padres

          1971: Danny Goodwin, C, Chicago White Sox

          1970: Mike Ivie, C, San Diego Padres

          1969: Jeff Burroughs, OF, Washington Senators

          1968: Tim Foli, SS, New York Mets

          1967: Ron Blomberg,1B, New York Yankees

          1966: Steve Chilcott, C, New York Mets

          1965: Rick Monday, OF, Kansas City Athletics

