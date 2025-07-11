No. 1 draft picks in MLB history: Bazzana, Skenes, and more

Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Athletics made history on June 8, 1965, selecting Rick Monday with the No. 1 overall pick in the first MLB draft.

Monday made his major league debut for the A's in 1966 and was selected an All-Star in 1968 -- the franchise's first season in Oakland. Though never a superstar, Monday hit 241 home runs and posted 33.1 career WAR during a 19-year career that also included five seasons with the Chicago Cubs and eight years on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the 2024 MLB draft, the Cleveland Guardians chose second baseman Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick. A new player will lead the pack at the 2025 MLB draft, which is set for July 13-14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here's a list of the No. 1 picks in the history of the MLB draft:

2024: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

2023: Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2022: Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles

2021: Henry Davis, C, Pittsburgh Pirates

2020: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers

2019: Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles

2018: Casey Mize, RHP, Detroit Tigers

2017: Royce Lewis, SS, Minnesota Twins

2016: Mickey Moniak, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

2015: Dansby Swanson, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

2014: Brady Aiken, LHP, Houston Astros

2013: Mark Appel, RHP, Houston Astros

2012: Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros

2011: Gerrit Cole, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2010: Bryce Harper, C, Washington Nationals

2009: Stephen Strasburg, RHP, Washington Nationals

2008: Tim Beckham, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

2007: David Price, LHP, Tampa Bay Devil Rays

2006: Luke Hochevar, RHP, Kansas City Royals

2005: Justin Upton, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

2004: Matt Bush, SS, San Diego Padres

2003: Delmon Young, OF, Tampa Bay Devil Rays

2002: Bryan Bullington, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2001: Joe Mauer, C, Minnesota Twins

2000: Adrian Gonzalez, 1B, Florida Marlins

1999: Josh Hamilton, OF, Tampa Bay Devil Rays

1998: Pat Burrell,1B, Philadelphia Phillies

1997: Matt Anderson, RHP, Detroit Tigers

1996: Kris Benson, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

1995: Darin Erstad, OF, California Angels

1994: Paul Wilson, RHP, New York Mets

1993: Alex Rodriguez, SS, Seattle Mariners

1992: Phil Nevin, 3B, Houston Astros

1991: Brien Taylor, LHP, New York Yankees

1990: Chipper Jones, SS, Atlanta Braves

1989: Ben McDonald, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

1988: Andy Benes, RHP, San Diego Padres

1987: Ken Griffey, Jr., OF, Seattle Mariners

1986: Jeff King, 3B, Pittsburgh Pirates

1985: B.J. Surhoff, C, Milwaukee Brewers

1984: Shawn Abner, OF, New York Mets

1983: Tim Belcher, RHP, Minnesota Twins

1982: Shawon Dunston, SS, Chicago Cubs

1981: Mike Moore, RHP, Seattle Mariners

1980: Darryl Strawberry, OF, New York Mets

1979: Al Chambers, OF, Seattle Mariners

1978: Bob Horner, 3B, Atlanta Braves

1977: Harold Baines, OF, Chicago White Sox

1976: Floyd Bannister, LHP, Houston Astros

1975: Danny Goodwin, C, California Angels

1974: Bill Almon, SS, San Diego Padres

1973: David Clyde, LHP, Texas Rangers

1972: Dave Roberts, 3B, San Diego Padres

1971: Danny Goodwin, C, Chicago White Sox

1970: Mike Ivie, C, San Diego Padres

1969: Jeff Burroughs, OF, Washington Senators

1968: Tim Foli, SS, New York Mets

1967: Ron Blomberg,1B, New York Yankees

1966: Steve Chilcott, C, New York Mets

1965: Rick Monday, OF, Kansas City Athletics

For more MLB updates, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, schedules, scores, standings, stats, and more.