SEATTLE -- The MRI results on Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez came back clean on Sunday, one day after he left in the first inning of Seattle's game against Toronto because of right quad discomfort.

The young Mariners star wasn't out for long, appearing as a pinch hitter on Sunday in the series finale. He was hit by a pitch in an eventual 5-4 extra-inning Blue Jays win.

"He's going to be fine," manager Scott Servais said before first pitch. "He's just a little bit sore. He's not in the lineup today. We'll check in later today, I would like to stay away from him today if possible, but he'll be moving around and see how that feels. But I think we've avoided anything real serious."

Rodriguez was in the lineup on Saturday, but was pulled after experiencing discomfort in his quad that he first felt during pregame warmups.

Ty France replaced Rodríguez in the lineup and played first base, while Luke Raley moved from first base to center field.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.