The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Nootbaar, 26, has not played since May 29 due to an oblique strain.

He is batting .234 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games in his fourth season with the Cardinals.

Infielder Jose Fermin was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding transaction.

Fermin, 25, batted .130 with one triple and one stolen base in 30 games for the Cardinals.