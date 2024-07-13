The Yankees' and Orioles' benches clear after Heston Kjerstad is hit in the head with a pitch. (2:24)

BALTIMORE -- For over three weeks now, the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees have been in sort of a joint slump -- not enough to knock them out of the top two spots in the AL East, but frustrating nonetheless.

When they met for one more intense series heading into the All-Star break, emotions eventually exploded.

Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by a 97 mph pitch from Yankees closer Clay Holmes, and the benches emptied in the bottom of the ninth inning of New York's 4-1 victory Friday night.

"There was just some chirping back and forth," Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. "I know we've gotten quite a few of their guys with hit by pitches. They've gotten us. Kind of boiled over there."

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected during a ninth inning that saw both teams' benches and bullpens empty after Baltimore's Heston Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by a Clay Holmes pitch. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

With one out, Holmes' pitch hit Kjerstad around the ear flap. After a delay, Kjerstad was able to get up but left the game. Then things escalated, with Orioles manager Brandon Hyde walking toward the New York dugout and pointing, at which point Yankees catcher Austin Wells tried to restrain Hyde but benches and bullpens emptied.

There was some pushing and shoving before cooler heads prevailed. Hyde was ejected.

"My guy just got hit right in the ear," Hyde said. "I'm upset and then I see their dugout and they're waving at me and yelling at me, so I just didn't appreciate it at the time."

Hyde said the young outfielder was getting testing. He was not made available to reporters after the game.

The Yankees made it clear they hoped Kjerstad was OK.

"You never try to hit somebody in the head ... up high like that," Holmes said. "Definitely hope that (Kjerstad) is all good tomorrow, but it's one of those things where the conditions weren't great, and I was trying to throw a front door sinker there and it just cut.

"The movement wasn't my normal sinker and just kind of pulled it and it cut and it ran up and in on him. It wasn't trying to do anything."

It was rainy toward the end of the game, which likely impacted the grip on bats and balls.

"Two good teams going at it," said Gerrit Cole, who started on the mound for New York. "Both clubs pitch inside. It's so wet out there tonight. Anybody that was out there knows that it was tough to grip the baseball tonight. With that said though, the guy got hit in the head. So it's understandable that Brandon's pissed, and he's defending his players."

In the eight games between the teams this season, 10 Baltimore batters and three New York hitters have been hit by pitches. In their June series at Yankee Stadium, Judge and Gleyber Torres were hit in the opener, and the next night Baltimore star Gunnar Henderson was plunked.

At that point, it appeared the Orioles and Yankees were the only real contenders in the division, but since that series Baltimore is 8-12 and New York is 6-13. The first-place Orioles are a game ahead of the Yankees but only 5½ up on Boston now.

"We've been playing really good baseball this first half and just kind of want to see us end the half playing well," Hyde said. "We've run into a little bit of a skid right now. We're kind of running through some tough times offensively."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.