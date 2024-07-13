The Yankees' and Orioles' benches clear after Heston Kjerstad is hit in the head with a pitch. (2:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad has been placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch during Friday's game against the New York Yankees.

Kjerstad had initially listed in the Orioles' lineup for Saturday's game before he was replaced by Austin Hays in left field about 90 minutes ahead of first pitch.

According to multiple reports, Kjerstad wasn't feeling 100% after taking part in pregame drills, leading to the decision to remove him from the lineup.

Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by a 97 mph pitch from Yankees closer Clay Holmes, prompting the benches to empty in the bottom of the ninth inning of New York's 4-1 victory.

With one out, Holmes' pitch hit Kjerstad around the ear flap. After a delay, Kjerstad was able to get up but left the game. Then things escalated, with Orioles manager Brandon Hyde walking toward the New York dugout and pointing, at which point Yankees catcher Austin Wells tried to restrain Hyde but benches and bullpens emptied. Hyde was ejected.

"My guy just got hit right in the ear," Hyde said. "I'm upset, and then I see their dugout and they're waving at me and yelling at me, so I just didn't appreciate it at the time."

The Yankees made it clear they hoped Kjerstad was OK.

"You never try to hit somebody in the head ... up high like that," Holmes said Friday. "Definitely hope that [Kjerstad] is all good tomorrow, but it's one of those things where the conditions weren't great, and I was trying to throw a front door sinker there and it just cut.".

The Orioles recalled outfielder Kyle Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.